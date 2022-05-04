Conn.'s 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate Increases to Over 10%

Connecticut’s seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate is over 10 percent.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday that the positivity rate is 10.32%. The positivity rate released on Tuesday was 9.99%,

In the last week, there have been 60,077 tests and 6,198 positive cases.

COVID-19 update in Connecticut from the past 7 days:



➡️Positive PCR/NAAT tests: 6,198

➡️All PCR/NAAT tests: 60,077

➡️% Positive: 10.32%

➡️Currently hospitalized: 245 (+35)



Full data available: https://t.co/ZFYhatgRxk pic.twitter.com/tbQXGThC41 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 4, 2022

The number of people hospitalized with the virus has increased by 35 to 245 patients.

Of the 245 patients currently hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, 78 -- 31.84% -- are not fully vaccinated, the governor’s office said.