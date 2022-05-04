coronavirus in connecticut

Conn.'s 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate Increases to Over 10%

Connecticut’s seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate is over 10 percent.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday that the positivity rate is 10.32%. The positivity rate released on Tuesday was 9.99%,

In the last week, there have been 60,077 tests and 6,198 positive cases.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus has increased by 35 to 245 patients.

Of the 245 patients currently hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, 78 -- 31.84% -- are not fully vaccinated, the governor’s office said.

