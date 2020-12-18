Conn.'s COVID Hospitalizations Decrease, 6.85% Positivity Rate

Connecticut's COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased again as the positivity rate remains in the 6% range.

There are 1,167 total hospitalizations. That is a decrease of 38 from Thursday's numbers.

There is a 6.85% positivity rate. Of over 39,000 tests performed, 2,680 came back positive.

An additional 29 people have died from COVID-19 overnight. The state's death toll is now 5,581.

On Thursday, the state’s coronavirus positivity rate was 6.46% and 46 COVID-related deaths were been reported.

The first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to staff and residents of a nursing home in Connecticut.