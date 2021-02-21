Conn. Teachers Push to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Teachers in Connecticut are speaking out about their anxiety about being back in the classroom right now and their hope to be vaccinated soon.

Governor Ned Lamont is expected to announce this week an expansion of who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Right now, the state is in Phase 1B of the rollout, and up next is slated to be those with underlying health conditions and what’s called frontline essential workers.

What type of jobs qualify for that have not yet been released.

But previously, Lamont has indicated that teachers would be prioritized along with other key workers.

On Sunday, NBC Connecticut had a candid conversation with three teachers, from Bridgeport, Berlin and Windsor. They talked about their concerns for in-person learning and what message they’d want the governor to hear.

“Getting us back into school vaccinated will not just help the teachers, it’s not just about our health physically. But I think it’s important regarding our health mentally. And not just ours, but the students,” Sheena Graham, a teacher at Warren Harding High School.

“I think if we are talking about a 100% return to school, the parallel conversation has to be is making sure we do everything we can to make it as safe as we possibly can in school environments,” said David Bosso, a teacher at Berlin High School.

“As an elementary school teacher I would ask Governor Lamont to please help to get us all vaccinated. Especially at the elementary level, we are working in very close proximity to our students,” said Rochelle Brown, a kindergarten teacher in Windsor.

Teachers add the vaccine will be an added layer of protection on top of the other things they’re already doing including wearing masks and hand washing.