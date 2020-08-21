Connecticut Applies For Federal Funds For $300 Weekly Supplemental Unemployment Payments

Connecticut has submitted its application for the $300 federal unemployment supplemental payments created by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

The Stafford Act disaster relief funds will assist workers who have lost their income due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is in addition to what claimants receive in state unemployment benefits and replaces the $600 unemployment wage supplement established as part of a pandemic relief package earlier this year that expired at the end of July.

“This will bring some much-needed assistance to Connecticut workers who have lost jobs due to the coronavirus,” Gov. Lamont said.

Lamont urged Congress to act on a new stimulus package to replace the president's temporary measure.

"It’s imperative that the Trump administration reach an agreement with Congress on comprehensive legislation that provides stable and long-term funding to supplement weekly unemployment benefits," he said.

The new program requires states to establish a new process for claimants to access the $300 supplemental payments.

According to Gov. Lamont's office, new unemployment claimants, and existing state and extended benefits claimants will have to self-certify that they are eligible to receive the payments under federal guidelines. Current Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants have already self-certified.

The $300 additional benefit will be retroactive to the claim week beginning July 26, according to Gov. Lamont. It will also be available for claim weeks beginning August 2 and August 9.

People who are eligible must self-certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligibility includes:

Recipients of at least $100 per week of any of the following benefits for the week they are seeking unemployment benefits

Claimants receiving unemployment compensation including state and federal workers and former service members as well as those receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Extended Benefits, or High Extended Benefits

Anyone who qualified for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation

Claimants receiving Short-Time Compensation

Workers with a Trade Readjustment Allowance

Once the state's application for the funds is approved, the state Department of Labor hopes to begin disbursing the $300 supplemental payments in mid-September.