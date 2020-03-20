Connecticut Congress Members Make Plea to Federal Government for Medical Supplies

Connecticut’s congressional delegation is asking the federal government to provide urgently needed medical supplies as soon as possible to hospitals and health care workers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Some hospitals are only days away from running out of some personal protective equipment, the lawmakers said Friday.

The seven legislators sent a letter to officials at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday. They requested 250,000 each of respirator face masks, surgical masks, surgical gowns, non-sterile gloves and disposable face shields from the national stockpile.

State health officials had requested supplies from the stockpile last week.

Read the letter here.