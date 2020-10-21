Connecticut COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 2.6%; Eight New Deaths Reported

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut came in at 2.6% Wednesday, with net hospitalizations down and eight new deaths reported.

There were 15,846 new tests reported Wednesday, of which 416 came back positive. Eight more people have died, bringing the death toll to 4,567. There are 213 patients currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, a net decrease of four from Tuesday.

On Tuesday the positivity rate hit 3%, the highest the state's seen since June.

The state was a COVID-19 hot spot early in the pandemic and the governor issued several executive orders that closed many businesses in an effort to get the pandemic under control.

The state then launched a plan to reopen in phases and Connecticut is now in Phase Three except for communities with a higher percentage of COVID-19 positivity that opted to return back to Phase 2.

While the upward trend in the metrics is concerning, Connecticut remains below the national average infection rate.

The governors of Connecticut, New York and New Jersey issued instituted a travel advisory months ago to keep the infection positivity rates low in the region. Connecticut has required people traveling here from COVID-19 hotspots or returning from one of then to quarantine for two weeks or present a negative COVID-19 test.

On Tuesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania all now meet the threshold to be on New York's list, but that's not practical and he instead is urging people to avoid non-essential tri-state travel.

Cuomo said he is open to limiting non-essential tri-state travel and will have more to say on that, after speaking with Lamont and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, on Wednesday.