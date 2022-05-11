coronavirus in connecticut

Connecticut COVID-19 Positivity Rate Exceeds 13%

Connecticut’s seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate is now over 13%.

The average percentage of positive tests has steadily risen over the past few days. On Wednesday, the positivity rate was 12.39% and the day before that, it was at 11.3%.

Over the last seven days, 55 more people have been hospitalized with the virus, brining the cumulative total to 300, according to Gov. Lamont's office.

Officials said a total of 9,311 have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last seven days. That's out of 71,569 tests administered.

Of the 300 people hospitalizations, 112, or 37.33%, are not fully vaccinated.

The most recently reported death toll is 10,858 for the state of Connecticut, the governor's office said.

For more COVID-19 statistics pertaining to the state, click here.

