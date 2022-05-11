Connecticut COVID-19 Positivity Rate Exceeds 13%

Connecticut’s seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate is now over 13%.

The average percentage of positive tests has steadily risen over the past few days. On Wednesday, the positivity rate was 12.39% and the day before that, it was at 11.3%.

Over the last seven days, 55 more people have been hospitalized with the virus, brining the cumulative total to 300, according to Gov. Lamont's office.

Officials said a total of 9,311 have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last seven days. That's out of 71,569 tests administered.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

COVID-19 update in Connecticut from the past 7 days:



➡️Positive PCR/NAAT tests: 9,311

➡️All PCR/NAAT tests: 71,569

➡️% Positive: 13.01%

➡️Currently hospitalized: 300 (+55)



Full data available: https://t.co/ZFYhatgRxk pic.twitter.com/oT9lQdpCNX — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 11, 2022

Of the 300 people hospitalizations, 112, or 37.33%, are not fully vaccinated.

The most recently reported death toll is 10,858 for the state of Connecticut, the governor's office said.

For more COVID-19 statistics pertaining to the state, click here.