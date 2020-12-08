coronavirus in connecticut

CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate Jumps to 8.6%; Highest Since Broad-Based Testing Started

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate has reached 8.6 percent, up from 6.6 percent on Monday.

This is the  highest number since the beginning of broad-based testing, Gov. Ned Lamont said.

"Our infection rate went from 4.6 to 6.6, to 8.6 percent today -- 8.6 percent of the people we tested tested positive, which is by far the highest number that we have had since we've done broad-based testing," Lamont said.

During a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, the governor said there are an additional 40 hospitalizations due to coronavirus and there have been an additional 18 COVID-19 related deaths. There are 1,223 currently hospitalized with the virus.

How to Get Tested for COVID-19

If you need to get a coronavirus test, you can get testing information here.

How to Get the COVID Alert CT App

The the COVID Alert CT app notifies people who have downloaded it if you have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Find details here on how to get the app.

Coronavirus testing is being offered at HammonassetState Beach Park in Madison.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

hospitals Dec 8

‘The Beds Just Aren't Available': A Missouri Doctor Describes the Plight of Small-Town Hospitals

hydroponics Dec 8

A Solution to Urban Food Insecurity Is Growing Underground in Brooklyn

California Dec 8

A California Nurse Describes the Grim Reality of Caring for COVID-19 Patients in Their Final Days

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticut
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us