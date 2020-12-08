CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate Jumps to 8.6%; Highest Since Broad-Based Testing Started

Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate has reached 8.6 percent, up from 6.6 percent on Monday.

This is the highest number since the beginning of broad-based testing, Gov. Ned Lamont said.

"Our infection rate went from 4.6 to 6.6, to 8.6 percent today -- 8.6 percent of the people we tested tested positive, which is by far the highest number that we have had since we've done broad-based testing," Lamont said.

During a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, the governor said there are an additional 40 hospitalizations due to coronavirus and there have been an additional 18 COVID-19 related deaths. There are 1,223 currently hospitalized with the virus.

Coronavirus testing is being offered at HammonassetState Beach Park in Madison.