Connecticut COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate at 1%; Hospitalizations Remain at Early July Levels

For another straight day, Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate remained at or above 1% marking what Governor Ned Lamont on Thursday called "a trend." The latest data from the state Department of Public Health released Friday afternoon shows the state's test positivity rate at 1% while active coronavirus hospitalizations remain in the upper 70s.
Of the 13,865 COVID-19 tests administered in the state since Thursday, 141 came back positive. The state's test positivity rate has been at or above 1% since September 9 after hovering below that milestone for much of the summer.
77 patients are currently hospitalized in the state, an increase of two net patients since yesterday.
There have been four new COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state.
The state does not release data over the weekend so the next report from DPH will be on Monday.