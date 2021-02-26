Connecticut Food Bank, Foodshare Emergency Drive-Thru Food Sites Continue into March

Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare will continue their emergency drive-thru food distributions into March because of the impact the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is having.

Connecticut Food Bank/Foodshare said that food insecurity in Connecticut was estimated to increase 28 percent in 2020 because of the pandemic, with 545,000 people, one in seven people, including 164,000 children (1 in 4 children), across Connecticut who are at risk of hunger.

The two organizations are the largest nonprofit anti-hunger groups in the state.

Statewide Drive-Thru Food Distribution Schedule for March:

Mondays

28 Stonington Road in Norwich, in the parking lot across from Pistol Pete's Bar and Grill. Open 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Tuesdays

Rentschler Field at 615 Silver Lane in East Hartford, Silver Lane Entrance. Open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesdays

Calf Pasture Beach at 99 Calf Pasture Beach Road in Norwalk. Open from 9 a.m. to noon.

Thursdays

Rentschler Field at 615 Silver Lane in East Hartford, Silver Lane Entrance. Open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fridays

St. Mary Star of the Sea Church at 10 Huntington Street in New London. Open from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturdays

Wades Dairy at 1316 Barnum Avenue in Bridgeport. Open from 7:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Note: in the event of inclement weather, Bridgeport distributions will be on Sundays. Check social media for updates.

Bi-weekly Distributions:

Saturdays, March 6 and 20: Putnam Elementary School at 33 Wicker Street in Putnam. Open from 9 a.m. to noon

Saturdays, March 13 and 27: Bristol Department of Public Works Garage at 95 Vincent P. Kelly Road in Bristol. Open from 10 a.m. to noon.

To access additional food resources, call 2-1-1, go to https://www.211ct.org/, visit www.foodshare.org/help or www.ctfoodbank.org/gethelp.