Connecticut Food Bank/Foodshare will continue to operate its emergency drive-thru distributions into April amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Foodshare started a drive-thru food distribution at Rentschler Field in East Hartford last year to help people who needed some assistance as they started to feel the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic after businesses closed their doors.

Since the pandemic started a year ago, more emergency drive-through sites have opened across the state.

A retired teacher is now using her time to volunteer at Foodshare's distribution center in East Hartford to help those in need during the pandemic.

“I cannot believe that we have been running the Rentschler Field site for almost a year. What started as a temporary distribution has led to the development of multiple drive-thru sites throughout the state,” Jason Jakubowski, president and CEO of Connecticut Food Bank/Foodshare said in a statement.

People waited in line up to three hours today for food items at Rentschler Field.

The last scheduled distribution for Rentschler Field will be on Thursday, April 29 and the food bank will provide updates on final distribution dates for the rest of the drive-thru sites as they become available and the food bank will provide information about additional community resources for food and other assistance to people attending the drive-thru locations as the closing dates approach.

CT Statewide Drive-Thru Food Distribution Schedule for April: