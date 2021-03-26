Connecticut Food bank

Connecticut Food Bank/Foodshare to Continue Emergency Drive-Thru Sites Into April

Connecticut Food Bank/Foodshare will continue to operate its emergency drive-thru distributions into April amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Foodshare started a drive-thru food distribution at Rentschler Field in East Hartford last year to help people who needed some assistance as they started to feel the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic after businesses closed their doors.

Since the pandemic started a year ago, more emergency drive-through sites have opened across the state.  

A retired teacher is now using her time to volunteer at Foodshare's distribution center in East Hartford to help those in need during the pandemic.

“I cannot believe that we have been running the Rentschler Field site for almost a year. What started as a temporary distribution has led to the development of multiple drive-thru sites throughout the state,” Jason Jakubowski, president and CEO of Connecticut Food Bank/Foodshare said in a statement.

People waited in line up to three hours today for food items at Rentschler Field.

The last scheduled distribution for Rentschler Field will be on Thursday, April 29 and the food bank will provide updates on final distribution dates for the rest of the drive-thru sites as they become available and the food bank will provide information about additional community resources for food and other assistance to people attending the drive-thru locations as the closing dates approach.

CT Statewide Drive-Thru Food Distribution Schedule for April:

  • Mondays – Norwich
    • 28 Stonington Road, Norwich – in the parking lot across from Pistol Pete's Bar and Grill
    • Hours: 9:30 a.m.  to noon
  • Tuesdays – East Hartford
    • Rentschler Field, 615 Silver Lane, East Hartford, Silver Lane Entrance,
    • Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Wednesdays – Norwalk
    • Calf Pasture Beach, 99 Calf Pasture Beach Road, Norwalk
    • Hours: 9 a.m. to noon
  • Thursdays – East Hartford
    • Rentschler Field, 615 Silver Lane, East Hartford, Silver Lane Entrance
    • Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Last scheduled distribution, Thursday, April 29.
  • Fridays – New London
    • St Mary Star of the Sea Church, 10 Huntington Street, New London
    • Hours: 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Saturdays – Bridgeport
    • Note - In the event of inclement weather, Bridgeport distributions will be on Sundays. Check social media for updates.
    • Wades Dairy, 1316 Barnum Avenue, Bridgeport
    • Hours: 7:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • Bi-weekly Distributions:
  • Saturdays, 4/3, & 4/17 - Putnam
    • Putnam Elementary School, 33 Wicker Street, Putnam
    • Hours: 9 a.m. to noon
  • Saturdays, 4/10 & 4/24 – Bristol
    • Bristol Department of Public Works Garage, 95 Vincent P. Kelly Road, Bristol
    • Hours: 10 a.m. to noon

This article tagged under:

Connecticut Food bankfoodshare
