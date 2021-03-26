Connecticut Food Bank/Foodshare will continue to operate its emergency drive-thru distributions into April amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Foodshare started a drive-thru food distribution at Rentschler Field in East Hartford last year to help people who needed some assistance as they started to feel the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic after businesses closed their doors.
Since the pandemic started a year ago, more emergency drive-through sites have opened across the state.
“I cannot believe that we have been running the Rentschler Field site for almost a year. What started as a temporary distribution has led to the development of multiple drive-thru sites throughout the state,” Jason Jakubowski, president and CEO of Connecticut Food Bank/Foodshare said in a statement.
The last scheduled distribution for Rentschler Field will be on Thursday, April 29 and the food bank will provide updates on final distribution dates for the rest of the drive-thru sites as they become available and the food bank will provide information about additional community resources for food and other assistance to people attending the drive-thru locations as the closing dates approach.
CT Statewide Drive-Thru Food Distribution Schedule for April:
- Mondays – Norwich
- 28 Stonington Road, Norwich – in the parking lot across from Pistol Pete's Bar and Grill
- Hours: 9:30 a.m. to noon
- Tuesdays – East Hartford
- Rentschler Field, 615 Silver Lane, East Hartford, Silver Lane Entrance,
- Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Wednesdays – Norwalk
- Calf Pasture Beach, 99 Calf Pasture Beach Road, Norwalk
- Hours: 9 a.m. to noon
- Thursdays – East Hartford
- Rentschler Field, 615 Silver Lane, East Hartford, Silver Lane Entrance
- Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Last scheduled distribution, Thursday, April 29.
- Fridays – New London
- St Mary Star of the Sea Church, 10 Huntington Street, New London
- Hours: 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturdays – Bridgeport
- Note - In the event of inclement weather, Bridgeport distributions will be on Sundays. Check social media for updates.
- Wades Dairy, 1316 Barnum Avenue, Bridgeport
- Hours: 7:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Bi-weekly Distributions:
- Saturdays, 4/3, & 4/17 - Putnam
- Putnam Elementary School, 33 Wicker Street, Putnam
- Hours: 9 a.m. to noon
- Saturdays, 4/10 & 4/24 – Bristol
- Bristol Department of Public Works Garage, 95 Vincent P. Kelly Road, Bristol
- Hours: 10 a.m. to noon
