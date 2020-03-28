Coronavirus in CT: 1,524 Positive Cases, 33 Deaths; Lamont Warns President Trump Against Quarantine

Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont spoke to the press Saturday evening hours after responding to President Trump's message that he is considering setting up an enforceable quarantine area for New York and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut.

Lamont said he thinks the president was "thinking out loud" when he mentioned a mandatory quarantine involving New York, New Jersey and Connecticut earlier Saturday afternoon.

Lamont said to the president "you have to be very careful with what you say."

The state announced there have been 1,524 positive cases of coronavirus in Connecticut with 33 deaths, the Department of Public Health reported Saturday night.

"I am giving consideration to a QUARANTINE of developing 'hot spots', New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly," Trump tweeted Saturday afternoon.

Gov. Ned Lamont responded to the president's comments on Saturday afternoon. He said he is worried about the prospect of what a lockdown would look like.

“Regarding the President’s consideration of a quarantine of New York, as well as parts of Connecticut and New Jersey, our state has already called on residents to stay at home," Gov. Ned Lamont said. Further, if interstate travel is absolutely necessary, our state has directed travelers to self-quarantine to prevent against further transmission of the virus. I have been in close communication with Governor Cuomo and Governor Murphy, and I look forward to speaking to the President directly about his comments and any further enforcement actions, because confusion leads to panic.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said on Twitter about the quarantine: "The specifics & impact of this new directive by tweet are unclear & uncertain. The effect may be more confusion than confidence. Gov. Lamont has been strong & effective in his leadership instructing CT’s people to self-quarantine & stay at home if possible. Trump should be consulting with the governors, which evidently he has not done. The governors of CT, NY, & NJ have been ahead of federal authorities in their courageous & steadfast leadership, listening to the advice of scientists, & their insights & input should be heeded."

Attorney General William Tong supported Lamont's comments about the president's quarantine.

"I could not agree more with Governor Lamont—confusion leads to panic and puts people at risk," Tong said. "Our leaders cannot think out loud at moments like this. They must speak with clarity and authority. Off the cuff comments by the President, made without necessary coordination with Governors on the front lines of this crisis—are not helpful. As we have been since day one of this crisis, the Office of the Attorney General is in close coordination with the Governor’s office to support our state efforts to protect public health and safety here in Connecticut.”

"I can't speculate what the president meant by a mandatory quarantine," Lamont said. He said he hoped for clarity from the White House before the end of Saturday.

Lamont said he hadn't spoken with the president as of Saturday evening.

"Panic can make the situation worse," Lamont said. "A lack of clarity can make the situation worse."

