Connecticut Hair Stylists Have Concerns as Reopening Date Nears

The countdown is underway for the expected reopening of the first round of businesses in Connecticut.

Going to get a quick trim will look a lot different than what we were used to before the coronavirus crisis.

Hair salons and barbershops can only open at half capacity, which includes no walk-in clients, nor using waiting rooms. You’ll have to wear a mask during your service and forget about a blow dry, according to the state's reopening guidelines.

For hairdressers we spoke to in Torrington, the changes bring a lot of concern as the state nears the Phase One opening.

“We’re put in a position where we really don’t know what to do,” said Diane Landrette, owner of Platinum Salon.

Landrette has owned a hair salon in Torrington for 18 years.

But as much as this closure has hurt business, she’s not sure she’s even comfortable opening her doors come May 20.

“We’re concerned about people migrating from New York or Massachusetts after they can’t get their hair done there,” said Landrette.

Not only is she concerned about the health and safety of her clients and employees, but she says she knows some of her colleagues are worried about how they’ll make ends meet with limited services.

And while she’s fortunate to have a large space, she says other salons don’t have the ability to create social distancing procedures.

“There’s some salons in the area that are as small as 600 square feet with several stylists in there, so how are they going to do that? It’s going to be impossible.”

Down the road, salon owner Susan Gagnon tells us while she’s worried about opening too, she doesn’t want to lose any more money or lose clients too.

She posted on a local Facebook page that she’s going to have to raise costs to cover loss and limitations.

We reached out to Professional Beauty Association for their take, but have not heard back from them.

Landrette said she is still waiting for a shipment of safety gear she ordered weeks ago.

“And quite frankly, if the nurses and the healthcare workers can’t get what we need how are we as hairstylists supposed to get what we need.”