Connecticut Positivity Rate Jumps to 2.4%, Hospitalizations Decrease

The COVID-19 test positivity rate rose to 2.4% on Friday, the second time it has reached that number this week.

There were 802 new coronavirus cases reported from 33,048 tests performed, according to information from the Department of Public Health.

This week was the first time Connecticut has seen a positivity rate as high as 2.4% since June.

There were two COVID-related deaths reported on Friday. The death toll in Connecticut stands at 4,542.

Hospitalizations for coronavirus decreased by seven.

Connecticut has seen a recent uptick in cases in parts of the state, will 11 municipalities falling under a COVID-19 "Red Alert" status. Windham, one of the towns at a "Red Alert" level, announced Friday it will roll back to Phase 2 restrictions in an effort to try and decrease its number of new cases.