Connecticut Reports No New Coronavirus Deaths; Declining Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate

Connecticut is reporting no new COVID-19 related deaths in the state since yesterday, Governor Ned Lamont announced Friday.

According to the latest data from the Department of Public Health, hospitalizations declined and the positive test percentage fell back under one percent.

Since Thursday's report, 12,594 new COVID-19 tests were administered with 78 tests coming back positive, according to the state.

Those numbers put the state's positivity percentage around 0.6%, below the state's seven-day rolling average of around 1%.

Hospitalizations declined by 13 since yesterday with 77 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 related purposes.

The state no longer provides updated numbers over the weekend, so the next report on Connecticut's coronavirus cases will be released on Monday.

