Connecticut to get millions from FEMA to cover COVID costs

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said the state is receiving millions of dollars to reimburse for costs associated with the pandemic.

$15 million for COVID-19 tests and vaccinations

FEMA said it will be sending almost $15 million to the state as reimbursement for the cost of providing COVID-19 tests and vaccinations to the public during the pandemic.

Two public assistance grants totaling $14,860,088 will go to the Connecticut Department of Public Health for paying vendors to provide COVID-19 vaccinations and testing to the general public.

One grant of $4,351,028 will provide federal funding for contracting with an outside company to administer 56,400 COVID-19 tests to the public between July 2021 and June 2022, as well as costs associated with pop-up tents, sidewalk signs, electronic equipment, portable restrooms and cell phones.

A grant of $10,509,060 will reimburse the Department of Public Health for contracting with a company to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to the public through mobile clinics and fixed vaccination sites.

FEMA said 92,052 vaccines were administered between November 2021 and June 2022.

$18 million to state and hospitals for COVID-19 pandemic costs

FEMA will also be sending millions to the state and two hospitals to reimburse them for costs incurred responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two public assistance grants totaling $6,684,642 will go to the Connecticut Department of Housing for the cost of providing shelter to homeless populations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The department contracted with Best Western - Hartford to rent 120 hotel rooms, with Motel 6 - Milford to make 26 units in the facility available and with Pacific House Inc. and United Way of Connecticut Inc. to provide shelter to high-risk individuals.

FEMA said most hotel rates averaged between $60 and $70 a night.

A Public Assistance grant of $8,836,995 will provide federal funding to the Connecticut Department of Public Health for contracting to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to the general public.

The department contracted with SEMA4 OpCo (Mount Sinai Genonomics) to provide registration, testing and results for 93,021 tests at a cost of $95 per test.

In Danbury, a public assistance grant of $1,487,573 will reimburse Danbury Hospital for costs associated with purchasing cleaning and disinfection supplies and medical supplies specific to providing care to COVID-19 patients.

In Torrington, a $1,080,100 public assistance grant will go to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for the cost of setting up temporary space to cope with the surge of COVID-19 patients.

FEMA said the hospital rented equipment and contracted services to build the space, which included generators an emergency department triage site, trailers, portable toilets, signage, heaters, electrical work in the parking lot to install a temporary CAT scan, and security services.

$906 million in grants

FEMA has provided more than $906 million in public assistance grants to reimburse the state for pandemic-related expenses, according to the agency.