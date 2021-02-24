coronavirus in connecticut

Connecticut's COVID-19 Hospitalizations Decrease Again

NBC Universal, Inc.

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate remained over 3% on Wednesday as hospitalizations decreased again after seeing a slight increase the day before.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Connecticut decreased by 16 on Wednesday and dropping the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state to under 500.

The state's test positive rate is now 3.14%. Of the 47,512 tests administered since Tuesday, 1,493 came back positive.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus pandemic

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Works Well in Big ‘Real World' Test

coronavirus

Moderna to Begin Clinical Trials of Covid Booster Shots for Variant From South Africa, Sends to NIH for Study

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticut
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us