Connecticut's COVID-19 Hospitalizations Decrease Again

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate remained over 3% on Wednesday as hospitalizations decreased again after seeing a slight increase the day before.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Connecticut decreased by 16 on Wednesday and dropping the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state to under 500.

The state's test positive rate is now 3.14%. Of the 47,512 tests administered since Tuesday, 1,493 came back positive.