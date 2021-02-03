coronavirus pandemic

Connecticut's COVID-19 Infection Rate Falls Back Under 4%

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate dropped back below 4%, according to new Department of Public Health data released Wednesday.

The daily positivity rate on Tuesday was 3.77% on 482 positive cases of 12,782 administered tests.

Hospitalizations decreased by 26. There are now 874 active hospitalizations in the state.

The state’s seven-day average is less than 4 percent.

There were 24 additional COVID-19 related deaths since Tuesday.

coronavirus pandemic
