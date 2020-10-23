Connecticut's COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 2.9%

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate jumped back up to 2.9% on Friday, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

That is up from Thursday's rate of 2.3%

"That's not a trend I like to see," Lamont said during a news conference.

He said the state's rolling 7-day positivity rate is at 2.3%.

"We're not quite out of the woods yet but we will be if we stay careful, stay cautious, wear the mask, and take care and look out for each other," Lamont said.

On Thursday, the state saw 19 cities and towns reach a COVID-19 "Red Alert" status, which applies to any municipalities in which there are 15 or more coronavirus cases per 100,000 people per day. There were only 11 cities and towns at that level last week.