Connecticut's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Climbs Near 4%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate jumped to 3.92% on Tuesday.
The increase comes after several days with the state's infection rate below 3%. On Monday, the positivity rate was 2.58%.
The state also saw in an increase in coronavirus-related hospitalizations by 11. That reverses a trend of several days with declining hospitalization numbers. There are currently 511 people hospitalized for COVID-19.
Another 10 coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Tuesday.