Connecticut's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Falls Below 2%

Connecticut's COVID-19 infection rate fell below 2% on Wednesday.

The 1.58% positivity rate is the lowest it has been in months.

Only 534 tests were positive out of 33,808 tests reported.

The state saw another 27 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Wednesday.

The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 decreased by 22. There are 584 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19. That is the lowest level since mid-November.