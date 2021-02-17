coronavirus in connecticut

Connecticut's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Falls Below 2%

NBC Universal, Inc.

Connecticut's COVID-19 infection rate fell below 2% on Wednesday.

The 1.58% positivity rate is the lowest it has been in months.

Only 534 tests were positive out of 33,808 tests reported.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Covid-19 Vaccine

‘We Want to Help': CT Veterinarians Administering COVID-19 Vaccine

coronavirus pandemic

US Govt Seizes Over 10M Phony N95 Masks in COVID-19 Probe

The state saw another 27 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Wednesday.

The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 decreased by 22. There are 584 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19. That is the lowest level since mid-November.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutCOVID-19
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us