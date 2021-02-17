Connecticut's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Falls Below 2%

Connecticut's COVID-19 infection rate fell below 2% on Wednesday.
The 1.58% positivity rate is the lowest it has been in months.
Only 534 tests were positive out of 33,808 tests reported.
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
The state saw another 27 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Wednesday.
The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 decreased by 22. There are 584 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19. That is the lowest level since mid-November.