Connecticut COVID-19 test positivity rate jumped to 6.5% on Wednesday.

The rate is an uptick from Tuesday 5.9% and a sharp increase above the state's rolling 7-day average, which was at 4.9% yesterday.

The state also saw 51 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations increased by 50, bringing the total number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 to 1,202. That is the highest number of hospitalized patients since May 10.