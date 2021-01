Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate spiked to 10.72% on Tuesday, the state's highest level in months.

Of 34,422 tests performed, 3,689 came back positive, according to data from the Department of Public Health.

There were also 31 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Tuesday.

The current number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 increased by 12. There are currently 1,154 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Connecticut.