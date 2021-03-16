coronavirus in connecticut

Connecticut's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Jumps to Nearly 5%

After spending weeks hovering around 2% to 3%, Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate jumped to nearly 5% on Tuesday, according to the latest data released from the state.

Connecticut's test positivity rate is now 4.96%, up from 2.95% the day before. Of the 17,203 tests administered since Monday, 853 came back positive.

The state's active hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased by four while an additional 11 residents lost their lives due to the disease.

On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced he is accelerating the time frame for people to sign up for coronavirus vaccines in Connecticut and said he tentatively plans for the vaccine to expand to anyone 16 years old and up by April 5.

Following is the new time frame:

  • March 19: Scheduling opens to all individuals between 45 to 54
  • April 5 (tentative): Scheduling opens to all individuals age 16 to 44
    • The state will work with providers and the Department of Developmental Services to accelerate access for the most medically high-risk individuals under 45 during the month of April.

