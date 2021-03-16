Connecticut's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Jumps to Nearly 5%

After spending weeks hovering around 2% to 3%, Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate jumped to nearly 5% on Tuesday, according to the latest data released from the state.

Connecticut's test positivity rate is now 4.96%, up from 2.95% the day before. Of the 17,203 tests administered since Monday, 853 came back positive.

The state's active hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased by four while an additional 11 residents lost their lives due to the disease.

On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced he is accelerating the time frame for people to sign up for coronavirus vaccines in Connecticut and said he tentatively plans for the vaccine to expand to anyone 16 years old and up by April 5.

Following is the new time frame: