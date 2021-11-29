Connecticut's COVID-19 Test Positive Rate Climbs Above 5%

Following the Thanksgiving holiday and amid new concerns of a possible winter surge of the coronavirus, Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate climbed above 5%, the governor's office reported Monday.

Of the 44,045 tests administered since Friday, 2,312 have come back positive, according to state health data, leading to a 5.25% positive rate.

This is the first time the state has reached at least 5% since April.

Fifty-four additional people are now currently hospitalized in Connecticut with COVID-19 since Friday. A total of 354 people are in the hospital in the state with the virus.

Gov. Ned Lamont has been urging residents to get vaccinated and boosted as the holidays approach and as state and federal health agencies monitor the new omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa.

So far, there has been no evidence to suggest the variant is in Connecticut and there have been no confirmed cases in the United States.