coronavirus in connecticut

Connecticut's COVID-19 Test Positive Rate Exceeds 9%

NBC Universal, Inc.

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate exceed 9% on Thursday for the first time since widespread testing began earlier in the pandemic and only two days before Christmas.

Of the 37,853 tests administered since Wednesday, 3,416 came back positive leaving the state with a 9.02% rate.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

In recent days, the positive rate has hovered just below 9%. The test positive rate on Wednesday was 8.93%.

Sixteen more people were hospitalized in the state since Wednesday increasing the total hospitalizations for COVID-19 to 837.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 7 hours ago

US Adds Merck Pill as 2nd Easy-To-Use Drug Against COVID-19

coronavirus pandemic 13 hours ago

To Grandmother's House Or No? Omicron Disrupts Holiday Plans

Seventy-five more people lost their lives from COVID-19 in Connecticut. The total deaths in Connecticut from COVID-19 during the pandemic is now 9,077.

The state Department of Public Health plans to release its next set of of COVID-19 date on Dec. 27.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us