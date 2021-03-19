coronavirus in connecticut

Connecticut's COVID-19 Test Positive Rate is Below 3% as State Eases Restrictions

On the same day that the state of Connecticut eased some of it's COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and houses of worship, the positive test rate remained low.

The governor reported that of the 42,075 tests administered since Thursday, 1,207 came back positive for a positive rate of 2.87%.

The number of patients hospitalized in the state increased by 18 to 402.

Ten more residents lost their lives in the state from COVID-19.

On Friday, the state also expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to people who are 45 and over.

