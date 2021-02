Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate remained below 4% on Tuesday as hospitalization started to creep back up.

Of the 22,602 coronavirus tests administered since Monday, 869 came back positive for a positive test rate of 3.84%.

The state reported 11 new hospitalizations for a total of 826 patients currently hospitalized in the state. There have been 16 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Connecticut since Monday.