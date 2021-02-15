Connecticut's COVID-19 Test Positive Rate Remains Under 3%

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate remained under 3% on Monday, according to the latest data from the state health department.

The state now has a 2.98% test positive rate on Monday on 2,905 tests that came back positive out of 97,516 administered since Friday.

Hospitalizations decreased by 56 since Friday leaving 618 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. However, 66 additional people lost their lives in Connecticut due to the disease.