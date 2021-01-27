Connecticut's COVID-19 Test Positive Rate Remains Under 5%; Hospitalizations Decrease

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate remained under 5% on Wednesday, according to the latest health summary from the state Department of Public Health.

The state's positive rate was 4.4% based on 2,440 COVID-19 cases on 55,474 tests.

Fifty-two less net patients were hospitalized with the disease in Connecticut, compared to Tuesday. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 1,016 active COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Forty-two more people lost their lives in Connecticut due to COVID-19 since Tuesday.

Hartford County has the highest number of active hospitalizations with 312 followed by New Haven County with 285.