Connecticut's COVID-19 Test Positive Rate Skyrockets to Nearly 15% on Tuesday

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate jumped from just over 10% on Monday to just under 15% on Tuesday, the highest percentage since widespread testing began earlier in the pandemic.

Of the 38,395 COVID-19 tests administered since Monday, 5,753 came back positive. The state's COVID-19 test positive rate is now 14.98%.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Last week, the state's COVID-19 test positive rate hovered just below 10%.

In New Haven, the city's health director said they are in a community spread situation and are assuming one in four people will test positive for COVID-19.

Thirty-eight more people are hospitalized in Connecticut since Monday with the virus bringing the state's total current hospitalizations for COVID-19 to 963.