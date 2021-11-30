Connecticut's COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate Reaches 6 Percent

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate has climbed to 6%, according to the governor's office.

On Monday, the rate was 5.25% positive, which was the first time the state had reached at least 5% since April.

Gov. Ned Lamont has been urging residents to get vaccinated and boosted as the holidays approach and as state and federal health agencies monitor the new omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa.

So far, there have been no confirmed cases of the new variant in the United States and there has been no evidence to suggest the variant is in Connecticut.