Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate increased slightly to 18.44 percent Tuesday.

That is up from Monday's 17.09 percent positivity rate.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Of the 23,124 COVID-19 tests reported since Monday, 4,264 were positive, according to Gov. Ned Lamont's office.

Officials say the number of hospitalizations has decreased. Tuesday's current number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 is 1,819, down 38 since Monday.