Connecticut's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 3%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate climbed to just slightly above 3% Tuesday, according to data from the Department of Public Health.
Of the 13,833 tests results reported, 417 were positive for COVID-19.
The 3.01% is more than a percentage point higher than Monday's 1.78% infection rate.
Coronavirus-related hospitalizations rose by one. There are currently 343 people hospitalized for COVID-19.
There were another five deaths reported.