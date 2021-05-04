Connecticut's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 3%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate climbed to just slightly above 3% Tuesday, according to data from the Department of Public Health.

Of the 13,833 tests results reported, 417 were positive for COVID-19.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The 3.01% is more than a percentage point higher than Monday's 1.78% infection rate.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations rose by one. There are currently 343 people hospitalized for COVID-19.

There were another five deaths reported.