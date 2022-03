The state's daily COVID-19 positivity rate remained just above 2% on Friday.

Of the 19,425 tests reported, 432 were positive, according to the Connecticut Department of Health. That is a 2.22% positivity rate.

Thursday, the state's positivity rate was at 2.12%.

Hospitalizations decreased by four on Friday. There are currently 167 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Connecticut.