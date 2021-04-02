Connecticut's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Falls to 3.5%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate fell to 3.5% on Friday, according to data from the Department of Public Health.

That was down from Thursday's rate of 4.45%.

Of the 44,111 tests reported Friday, there were 1,542 positive tests.

The number of people hospitalized increased by seven, bringing the current number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations to 499.

There were another four deaths from COVID-19 complications reported Friday.