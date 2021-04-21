Connecticut's Daily Positivity Rate at 2.81%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 2.81% on Wednesday, according to data from the Department of Public Health.

That is down from the 3.46% positivity rate reported on Tuesday.

There was no change in the number of hospitalizations due to coronavirus, which remained at 507.

The state saw another seven COVID-related deaths reported Wednesday.