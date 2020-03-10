Coronavirus Closures: Here are the Connecticut Schools Closed or Impacted

Some school districts and universities in Connecticut are making changes to the class or activity calendars because of concerns over the coronavirus. The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference is canceling all remaining CIAC winter tournament games amid concerns about coronavirus.

Schools With Impact to Classes or Activities

Region 14 School District

The Region 14 school district, which includes Bethlehem and Woodbury, is closing for the rest of the week after a student came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, school officials announced Tuesday.

Officials said that student and their family are not showing any signs of illness and are self-monitoring in their home for 14 days, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The district has decided to close all school buildings from March 11 through March 15 to deep clean and disinfect. There will be no activities during the closure.

The closure will be treated the same as snow days and the days will be made up at the end of the school year, the notice said.

Region 14 is also postponing or canceling large events, including the middle school and high school play rehearsals, and canceling all field trips until further notice. Sports have also been canceled.

Wilcoxson Elementary School in Stratford

The Town of Stratford is closing a school for the rest of the week after a person connected to the school may have come in contact with the coronavirus.

Wilcoxson Elementary School will be closed through Friday, according to the mayor's office.

The person is not confirmed to have coronavirus and the school is being closed out of an abundance of caution to allow time for an extensive cleaning of the building, officials said. It's not clear what kind of contact the individual had with the COVID-19 virus.

University of New Haven/UNH

The university suspend in-person classes leading up to spring break, as well as in-person classes on March 23 and 24.

Athletic events for March 9 through March 24 have been cancelled.

Residence halls are closed as of 5 p.m. on March 10.

"While there currently are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our campus, these decisions were made after learning that individuals on our campus may have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus after attending an out-of-state conference," a statement on the university website said.

The university has a special website set up here.

Sacred Heart University

As of March 10, Sacred Heart University suspended in-person classes and is switching to online instruction beginning March 11.

Residence and dining halls will remain open and students are welcome to stay on campus.

University-sponsored international travel and nonessential business travel has been canceled.

The school has set up a special website here.

Schools Open But With Travel Restrictions

University of Connecticut/UConn

All UConn campuses are working under normal operations. Academic and workplace schedules have not changed.

UConn has suspended university-sponsored travel to high-risk countries, including China, Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan. The university asks anyone in the university community who has returned from foreign travel in the last 14 days or with plans to travel outside the United States in the next three months to fill out a form.

"UConn also has suspended all domestic and international, university-sponsored travel outside of the state by faculty and staff until further notice," according to the university's website.

UConn has set up a special website for the latest coronavirus information.

Central Connecticut State University/CCSU

Classes are being held as scheduled on campus.

The school has cancelled all university-sponsored travel out of the state, including conferences and recruiting visits.

Students, faculty and staff are being discouraged from personal travel outside of state, especially during spring break. The school asks people who travel to check with the school before returning to campus. CCSU requests members of the university community to fill out a form ahead of their trip.

"At this time, there are no restrictions for employees or students returning to Connecticut from domestic or international travel (except from those areas designated by the CDC as a Level 2 or Level 3), but be aware that could change at any time," according to the university's website.

For more information, CCSU has set up a special website for coronavirus information.

Yale University

Classes and dining operations are continuing as scheduled.

The university has asked people to register all domestic and international travel and following CDC and Yale Health guidance.

Find the special university website here.