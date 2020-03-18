Coronavirus Closures: What’s Open and What’s Closed

Many businesses and places of interest across Connecticut are temporarily closed because of concerns over the coronavirus. We wanted to put together an easy to read list of what is open and what is closed in Connecticut.

Because the situation is very fluid and changes are happening daily, this listed is updated to the best of our knowledge, but if you are unsure, please call ahead.

Airports

Bradley Airport and most other airports remain open. Some carriers are changing flight schedules and modifying operations. Travelers should check with their airline to confirm schedules and flight status.

Here is an update on which concessions and retail locations are open at Bradley Airport.

American Job Centers/Dept. of Labor

The Connecticut Department of Labor suspended in-person visits at its five centers across the state and its Wethersfield office.

The centers are located in Hartford, Bridgeport, Waterbury, Hamden and Montville.

Fourteen other affiliate American Job Centers, run in partnership with the state’s five regional Workforce Investment Boards, are also closed to the public.

Signs have been posted at the centers directing customers to:

Go to www.filectui.com to file for unemployment benefits using a personal computer, tablet or Smartphone, and to access a detailed unemployment FAQ for workers and employers.

Ask unemployment questions via Live Chat at www.filectui.com

Submit general questions to dol.webhelp@ct.gov

Amusement Parks

The governor ordered the closures of amusement parks beginning at 8 p.m. on March 18.

Bowling Alleys

The governor ordered the closures of bowling alleys beginning at 8 p.m. on March 18.

Casinos

Both Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun closed temporarily on March 17.

The closure is scheduled to last two weeks.

Neither casino has closed since opening in the 1990s.

Courthouses

The Connecticut Judicial Branch is modifying its operations.

Juvenile matters will be heard in the Hartford and Bridgeport juvenile courthouses.

One building in each of the 13 Judicial Districts will be designated as the location at which only Priority 1 functions will be handled.

The following matters are Priority 1 Business Functions:

Criminal arraignments and domestic violence arraignments;

Juvenile detention hearings;

Family orders of relief from abuse;

Civil orders of relief from abuse

Civil protection orders

Ex parte motions

Orders of temporary custody

Orders to appear

Emergency ex parte order of temporary custody

Juvenile detention operations for detainees held for juvenile court

Termination of parental rights

Domestic violence victim notification

Civil and family capias mittimus execution and bond reviews

Department Stores

Many department stores, including Bloomingdale's, Macy's and Nordstrom have decided to close while others remain open for now.

Doctor's Offices

Some doctor's offices continue to see patients but the best advice is to call ahead to confirm that your appointment is still on. It may depend on whether your doctor is at a hospital or in a standalone office.

Farmers' Markets and Farm Stands

Farmers' markets and farm stands remain open, according to the Department of Agriculture.

More information can be found here.

Grocery Stores/Supermarkets

Grocery stores remain open, though some have modified their hours to allow for additional time to restock shelves. Some stores have also created special hours at the start of the day for elderly customers to shop without being exposed to other customers.

Gyms and Fitness Centers

All gyms and fitness centers in state are closed from March 16 to April 30 by order of the governor.

VIRTUAL WORKOUTS: Some gyms, like Edge Fitness and Planet Fitness, are streaming free, live virtual workouts daily.

Movie Theaters

All movie theaters in state are closed from March 16 to April 30 by order of the governor.

Nursing Homes

Nursing homes continue to operate but with severe restrictions on visitors for the safety of the residents.

Performing Arts Centers and Concert Venues

Many of the performing arts centers and concert venues in the state have canceled or postponed events through at least the end of April.

SHUBERT: The Shubert has postponed all events and performances through April 30.

THE BUSHNELL: The Bushnell has postponed all performances and events until at least April 30 with the goal of rescheduling as many performances as possible.

Pharmacies/Drugstores

Pharmacies remain open to fill prescriptions and drugstores are open, however, there are shortages of sanitizers, disinfectant wipes and sprays, gloves and other related items.

Rest Areas

The rest areas on I-84 and I-91 remain open 24/7. The service plazas on I-95, I-395 and the Merritt Parkway are open 24/7 for fuel, bathrooms, convenience stores and prepared takeout food.

Restaurants and Bars

The governor ordered all restaurants and bars closed as of 8 p.m. on March 16, except for takeout and delivery service. The order is in place through April 20, however the governor can modify, extend or terminate the order at anytime.

These establishments are not able to serve non-alcoholic beverages for off-premises consumption.

Retail Stores

It depends greatly on the individual store. Some have cut hours or some, like Apple and Vineyard Vines, have closed temporarily. It's best to call ahead and make sure they remain open.

Schools in Connecticut

PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order requiring the closure of all Connecticut public schools schools on March 17 until March 31, however it is possible that closure will be extended.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS: Lamont encouraged private schools and other non-public schools to follow the same schedule.

You can view the latest school closings information here.

Shopping Malls and Shopping Centers

Most shopping malls and centers remained open until March 18. Governor Lamont ordered the closure on March 18 of indoor portions of large retail shopping malls. Outdoor portions of malls or shopping centers were not included.

Sporting Events

The University of Connecticut canceled spring sports and all athletics for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC: The Hartford Athletic postponed all games through May 10 and is hoping to still play a full season.

HARTFORD YARD GOATS: The Hartford Yard Goats season has been delayed. No new date has been been announced for the start of the season by MiLB or MLB.