coronavirus in connecticut

Coronavirus Hospitalizations Continue to Decline in Connecticut

NBC News

Connecticut continued to see a decline in the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Wednesday.

The net number of hospitalizations fell by 23. On Wednesday, there were 270 patients hospitalized in Connecticut with COVID-19. That is down from a high of nearly 2,000 at the peak of the pandemic in mid-April.

There were 168 new coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 44,347 since the pandemic began.

Local

Elections 26 mins ago

Time is Running Out For Candidates To Get On Aug. 11 Ballot

Business 1 hour ago

Amazon to Open Distribution Center in Danbury: Mayor

Connecticut saw 23 COVID-related fatalities. The death toll in Connecticut stands at 4,120.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutCOVID-19
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us