Coronavirus Hospitalizations Continue to Decline in Connecticut

Connecticut continued to see a decline in the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Wednesday.

The net number of hospitalizations fell by 23. On Wednesday, there were 270 patients hospitalized in Connecticut with COVID-19. That is down from a high of nearly 2,000 at the peak of the pandemic in mid-April.

There were 168 new coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 44,347 since the pandemic began.

Connecticut saw 23 COVID-related fatalities. The death toll in Connecticut stands at 4,120.