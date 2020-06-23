Coronavirus Hospitalizations Drop Slightly in Connecticut

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations took a slight dip in Connecticut on Tuesday with a net decline of two.

There are currently 138 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. That is down significantly from the peak of the pandemic in April when Connecticut had nearly 2,000 hospitalizations due to the virus.

There were 117 new coronavirus cases reported, bringing the total to 45,899. Connecticut saw 14 more COVID-related fatalities. The death toll now stands at 4,277.

The positivity rate of the nearly 6,400 tested performed was below 2%.