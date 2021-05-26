Coronavirus Hospitalizations, Test Rate Remain Low in Connecticut

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate remained below 1% and hospitalizations continued their decline, the state reported Wednesday.

Of the 11,706 COVID-19 tests administered since Tuesday, 88 came back positive for a test positive rate of 0.75%.

Hospitalizations declined as well with seven less current hospitalizations. There are now 122 residents in the hospital in Connecticut with COVID-19.

Six additional people lost their lives in the state from the disease since Tuesday.