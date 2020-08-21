Coronavirus Hospitalizations Up, Positive Test Rate Just Above 1% in Connecticut

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Connecticut have increased by seven since yesterday and the positive test rate is just above 1%.

Hospitalizations in the state now stand at 54.

An additional 87 people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the state's total cases to 51,519.

There were 7,518 tests performed since yesterday, which means the positivity rate is 1.15%.

Two more deaths have been reported. Connecticut's death toll is now 4,460.

More than one million COVID-19 tests have been administered since the virus reached Connecticut.