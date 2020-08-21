coronavirus in connecticut

Coronavirus Hospitalizations Up, Positive Test Rate Just Above 1% in Connecticut

Getty Images

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Connecticut have increased by seven since yesterday and the positive test rate is just above 1%.

Hospitalizations in the state now stand at 54.

An additional 87 people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the state's total cases to 51,519.

Local

USPS 21 mins ago

Suffield Woman Says Veteran Brother's Remains Went Missing 12 Days in USPS

Norwich 50 mins ago

Police Investigate Deadly Motorcycle Crash in Norwich

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

There were 7,518 tests performed since yesterday, which means the positivity rate is 1.15%.

Two more deaths have been reported. Connecticut's death toll is now 4,460.

More than one million COVID-19 tests have been administered since the virus reached Connecticut.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutCOVID-19coronavirus pandemicCoronavirus OutbreakCOVID-19 testing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us