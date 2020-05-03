connecticut coronavirus

Coronavirus in Conn.: Hospitalizations Continue to Decline for 11th Straight Day

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hospitalizations from coronavirus in Connecticut are continuing to decline for an eleventh straight day.

The net number of hospitalizations fell by 63 since yesterday, for a total of 1,488 people hospitalized.

An additional 59 people have died since yesterday, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Connecticut to 2,495, according to the latest numbers released by the state on Sunday.

Local

new haven 60 mins ago

Firefighters Extinguish Brush Fire at Tweed New Haven Airport

Wallingford 3 hours ago

Police Respond to Active Crime Scene Near Wallingford Senior Center

The most COVID-19 related deaths are still in Fairfield County with 886 deaths followed by 756 deaths in Hartford County.

As of Saturday, there were nearly 30,000 cases of coronavirus in the state.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

More than 100,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Connecticut since the pandemic began.

Gov. Lamont has pointed to the decline of hospitalizations as a key metric in moving ahead with plans to begin slowly reopening the state.

Lamont and the advisory board established to form a reopening plan released some of the details of that plan last week.

a

This article tagged under:

connecticut coronaviruscoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus Outbreakcoronavirus concerns
Coronavirus Pandemic Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us