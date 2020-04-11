Coronavirus in Conn.: More Than 10,500 COVID-19 Cases, Over 440 Deaths Reported

There are now more than 10,500 cases of coronavirus in Connecticut and over 440 people have died.
On Friday, the state reported 754 new coronavirus cases in the state and 68 new deaths since Thursday.
That brings the total to 10,538 cases and the death toll now stands at 448.
There was an increase of 98 hospitalizations since Thursday. That is about on par with what the state has seen all week. It could be a sign the state is beginning to flatten the curve. There are currently 1,562 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut.
So far, the state said at least 36,288 people total have been tested for COVID-19. From Thursday to Friday, 2,786 people were tested.
On Friday, the state released details on coronavirus cases in nursing homes statewide.
According to the state Department of Public Health, among the 215 nursing homes in Connecticut, 96 (45%) have had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. There are a total of 980 nursing home residents with COVID-19 that have been identified. Of those, 264 (27%) were hospitalized and 142 (14%) have died.
Here is a list of all of the nursing homes that have reported at least one positive case of COVID-19 at their facility, as of Friday:
- Bethel - Bethel Health Care Center
- Bloomfield - Bloomfield Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Bloomfield - Caleb Hitchcock Health Center
- Bloomfield - Touchpoints at Bloomfield
- Branford - Branford Hills Health Care Center
- Bridgeport - Jewish Living Center
- Bridgeport - Northbridge Healthcare Center
- Bristol - Countryside Manor of Bristol
- Bristol - Sheridan Woods Health Care Center
- Canton - Cherry Brook Health Care Center
- Chester - Aaron Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Cromwell - Apple Rehab Cromwell
- Danbury - Glen Hill Center
- Danbury - Saint John Paul II Center
- Danbury - Western Rehabilitation Care Center
- East Hartford - Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center
- East Haven - Apple Rehab Laurel Woods
- East Haven - Whispering Pines
- East Windsor - Fresh River Healthcare
- Enfield Parkway - Pavilion Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Fairfield - Cambridge Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Fairfield - Carolton Chronic & Convalescent
- Fairfield - Ludlowe Center for Health & Rehabilitation
- Farmington - Touchpoints at Farmington
- Glastonbury - Glastonbury Health Care Center
- Glastonbury - Salmon Brook Rehab and Nursing
- Greenwich - Greenwich Woods
- Greenwich - Nathaniel Witherall
- Guilford - Guilford House
- Hamden - Arden House
- Hamden - Hamden Rehabilitation & Health Care Center
- Hartford - Chelsea Place
- Hartford - Trinity Hill Care Center
- Litchfield - Litchfield Woods
- Manchester - Crestfield Rehabilitation Center
- Manchester - Manchester Manor Health Care Center
- Manchester - Touchpoints at Manchester
- Meriden - Curtis Home
- Middletown - Middlesex Health Care Center
- Middletown - Water's Edge Center for Health & Rehabilitation
- Milford - Golden Hill Rehab Pavilion
- Milford - Milford Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Milford - West River Rehab Center
- Naugatuck - Glendale Center
- New Britain - Grandview Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
- New Canaan - Waveny Care Center
- New Haven - Grimes Center
- New Haven - The Mary Wade Home
- New London - Harbor Village
- New Milford - Village Crest Center for Health & Rehabilitation
- Newington - Bel Air Manor
- Newington - Newington Rapid Recovery Rehab Center
- North Haven - Montowese Health & Rehabilitation Center
- Norwalk - Autumn Lake Healthcare at Norwalk
- Norwalk - Cassena Care at Norwalk
- Plainville - Apple Rehab Farmington Valley
- Portland - Portland Care and Rehabilitation
- Ridgefield - Laurel Ridge Health care Center
- Rocky Hill - 60 West
- Rocky Hill - Apple Rehab Rocky Hill
- Rocky Hill - Maple View Health & Rehabilitation Center
- Seymour - Shady Knoll Health Center
- Sharon - Sharon Health Care Center
- Shelton - Apple Shelton Lakes
- Shelton - Bishop-Wicke Health and Rehabilitation
- Shelton - Gardner Heights Health Care Center
- Shelton - Hewitt Health & Rehabilitation Center
- Simsbury - McLean Health Center
- Southington - Summit at Plantsville
- Southport - Regal Care at Southport
- Stafford Springs - Evergreen Health Care Center
- Stamford - Edgehill Health Center
- Stamford - Long Ridge Post-Acute Care
- Stamford - St. Camillus Center
- Stamford - The Villa at Stamford
- Stratford - Lord Chamberlain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- Suffield - Suffield House
- Torrington - Regal Care at Torrington
- Torrington - Wolcott Hall Nursing Center
- Trumbull - Maefair Health Care Center
- Trumbull - St. Joseph's Center
- Vernon - Fox Hill Center
- Wallingford - Quinnipiac Valley Center
- Waterbury - Abbott Terrace Health Center
- Waterbury - Regal Care at Waterbury
- Waterbury - Waterbury Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Waterford - Bayview Health Care
- Waterford - New London Sub-Acute and Nursing
- West Hartford - Hebrew Center for Health and Rehabilitation
- West Hartford - Saint Mary Home
- West Hartford - West Hartford Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Wilton - Wilton Meadows Health Care Center
- Windsor - Kimberly Hall North
- Windsor - Kimberly Hall South
- Windsor - Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Woodbridge - The Willows