Coronavirus in Conn.: More Than 10,500 COVID-19 Cases, Over 440 Deaths Reported

There are now more than 10,500 cases of coronavirus in Connecticut and over 440 people have died.

On Friday, the state reported 754 new coronavirus cases in the state and 68 new deaths since Thursday.

That brings the total to 10,538 cases and the death toll now stands at 448.

There was an increase of 98 hospitalizations since Thursday. That is about on par with what the state has seen all week. It could be a sign the state is beginning to flatten the curve. There are currently 1,562 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut.

So far, the state said at least 36,288 people total have been tested for COVID-19. From Thursday to Friday, 2,786 people were tested.

On Friday, the state released details on coronavirus cases in nursing homes statewide.

According to the state Department of Public Health, among the 215 nursing homes in Connecticut, 96 (45%) have had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. There are a total of 980 nursing home residents with COVID-19 that have been identified. Of those, 264 (27%) were hospitalized and 142 (14%) have died.

Here is a list of all of the nursing homes that have reported at least one positive case of COVID-19 at their facility, as of Friday:

Bethel - Bethel Health Care Center

Bloomfield - Bloomfield Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation

Bloomfield - Caleb Hitchcock Health Center

Bloomfield - Touchpoints at Bloomfield

Branford - Branford Hills Health Care Center

Bridgeport - Jewish Living Center

Bridgeport - Northbridge Healthcare Center

Bristol - Countryside Manor of Bristol

Bristol - Sheridan Woods Health Care Center

Canton - Cherry Brook Health Care Center

Chester - Aaron Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation

Cromwell - Apple Rehab Cromwell

Danbury - Glen Hill Center

Danbury - Saint John Paul II Center

Danbury - Western Rehabilitation Care Center

East Hartford - Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center

East Haven - Apple Rehab Laurel Woods

East Haven - Whispering Pines

East Windsor - Fresh River Healthcare

Enfield Parkway - Pavilion Health and Rehabilitation Center

Fairfield - Cambridge Health and Rehabilitation Center

Fairfield - Carolton Chronic & Convalescent

Fairfield - Ludlowe Center for Health & Rehabilitation

Farmington - Touchpoints at Farmington

Glastonbury - Glastonbury Health Care Center

Glastonbury - Salmon Brook Rehab and Nursing

Greenwich - Greenwich Woods

Greenwich - Nathaniel Witherall

Guilford - Guilford House

Hamden - Arden House

Hamden - Hamden Rehabilitation & Health Care Center

Hartford - Chelsea Place

Hartford - Trinity Hill Care Center

Litchfield - Litchfield Woods

Manchester - Crestfield Rehabilitation Center

Manchester - Manchester Manor Health Care Center

Manchester - Touchpoints at Manchester

Meriden - Curtis Home

Middletown - Middlesex Health Care Center

Middletown - Water's Edge Center for Health & Rehabilitation

Milford - Golden Hill Rehab Pavilion

Milford - Milford Health and Rehabilitation Center

Milford - West River Rehab Center

Naugatuck - Glendale Center

New Britain - Grandview Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

New Canaan - Waveny Care Center

New Haven - Grimes Center

New Haven - The Mary Wade Home

New London - Harbor Village

New Milford - Village Crest Center for Health & Rehabilitation

Newington - Bel Air Manor

Newington - Newington Rapid Recovery Rehab Center

North Haven - Montowese Health & Rehabilitation Center

Norwalk - Autumn Lake Healthcare at Norwalk

Norwalk - Cassena Care at Norwalk

Plainville - Apple Rehab Farmington Valley

Portland - Portland Care and Rehabilitation

Ridgefield - Laurel Ridge Health care Center

Rocky Hill - 60 West

Rocky Hill - Apple Rehab Rocky Hill

Rocky Hill - Maple View Health & Rehabilitation Center

Seymour - Shady Knoll Health Center

Sharon - Sharon Health Care Center

Shelton - Apple Shelton Lakes

Shelton - Bishop-Wicke Health and Rehabilitation

Shelton - Gardner Heights Health Care Center

Shelton - Hewitt Health & Rehabilitation Center

Simsbury - McLean Health Center

Southington - Summit at Plantsville

Southport - Regal Care at Southport

Stafford Springs - Evergreen Health Care Center

Stamford - Edgehill Health Center

Stamford - Long Ridge Post-Acute Care

Stamford - St. Camillus Center

Stamford - The Villa at Stamford

Stratford - Lord Chamberlain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Suffield - Suffield House

Torrington - Regal Care at Torrington

Torrington - Wolcott Hall Nursing Center

Trumbull - Maefair Health Care Center

Trumbull - St. Joseph's Center

Vernon - Fox Hill Center

Wallingford - Quinnipiac Valley Center

Waterbury - Abbott Terrace Health Center

Waterbury - Regal Care at Waterbury

Waterbury - Waterbury Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation

Waterford - Bayview Health Care

Waterford - New London Sub-Acute and Nursing

West Hartford - Hebrew Center for Health and Rehabilitation

West Hartford - Saint Mary Home

West Hartford - West Hartford Health and Rehabilitation Center

Wilton - Wilton Meadows Health Care Center

Windsor - Kimberly Hall North

Windsor - Kimberly Hall South

Windsor - Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center

Woodbridge - The Willows