Coronavirus in Conn.: Positivity Rate Remains Low; Increase of 1 in Net Hospitalizations

Connecticut saw a small increase in net hospitalizations related to COVID-19 since Tuesday, according to the governor's office.

Hospitalizations in Connecticut for the coronavirus increased by one since Tuesday with a total of 67 patients now hospitalized.

Eight more people have died from the disease bring the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 4,380.

106 new cases were reported from 12,338 tests keeping the positivity rate under 1%.

More than 600,000 tests have now been conducted in Connecticut for coronavirus since the pandemic began back in March.