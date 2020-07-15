Coronavirus in Conn.: Positivity Rate Remains Low; Increase of 1 in Net Hospitalizations

Connecticut saw a small increase in net hospitalizations related to COVID-19 since Tuesday, according to the governor's office.
Hospitalizations in Connecticut for the coronavirus increased by one since Tuesday with a total of 67 patients now hospitalized.
Eight more people have died from the disease bring the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 4,380.
106 new cases were reported from 12,338 tests keeping the positivity rate under 1%.
More than 600,000 tests have now been conducted in Connecticut for coronavirus since the pandemic began back in March.