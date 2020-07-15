coronavirus in connecticut

Coronavirus in Conn.: Positivity Rate Remains Low; Increase of 1 in Net Hospitalizations

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Connecticut saw a small increase in net hospitalizations related to COVID-19 since Tuesday, according to the governor's office.

Hospitalizations in Connecticut for the coronavirus increased by one since Tuesday with a total of 67 patients now hospitalized.

Eight more people have died from the disease bring the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 4,380.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

digital exclusive 39 mins ago

Coronavirus in Connecticut: Story of Our Lifetime

Anthony Fauci 1 hour ago

Fauci Calls White House Attempts to Discredit Him ‘Bizarre'

106 new cases were reported from 12,338 tests keeping the positivity rate under 1%.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

More than 600,000 tests have now been conducted in Connecticut for coronavirus since the pandemic began back in March.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutcoronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us