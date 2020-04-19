Coronavirus in Connecticut: Nearly 18,000 Cases, 1,127 Deaths Reported Statewide

The number of coronavirus cases in Connecticut have now exceeded 17,950 and nearly 1,130 deaths have been reported.

Since yesterday, 412 more people have tested positive for coronavirus and 41 more people have died.

The new numbers released by the state on Sunday bring the total cases in the state to 17,962.

38 less people have been hospitalized with the virus since yesterday and 1,901 people have been hospitalized in the state total.

In total, 59,759 people have been tested for the virus in the state including 1,546 since yesterday.

Here's a look at the cases by county:

Fairfield County: 7,434 with 447 deaths

Hartford County: 3,351 with 295 deaths

Litchfield County: 600 with 48 deaths

Middlesex County: 462 with 40 deaths

New Haven County: 4,871 with 257 deaths

New London County: 339 with 10 deaths

Tolland County: 276 with 24 deaths

Windham County: 100 with 2 deaths

Pending Address Validation: 529 with 4 deaths

Starting tomorrow, Connecticut residents will be required to wear a cloth face covering in public spaces if they cannot maintain a safe social distance, according to an executive order from Governor Ned Lamont.

According to the order, which goes into effect at 8 p.m. tomorrow, any person in public who cannot be at least six feet away from everyone, must cover their nose and mouth with a mask or face covering.

NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck talks to Gov. Ned Lamont about coronanvirus and its impacts in Connecticut on this week's Face the Facts.

Over 700,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 nationwide, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. The number of fatalities continues to climb, with about 37,000 deaths as of Saturday.