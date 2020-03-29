Coronavirus in Connecticut: 34 Deaths Reported; Nearly 2,000 Cases Statewide

There are now 34 people in Connecticut who have now died of coronavirus-related complications and there are now 1,993 confirmed COVID-19 in the state, according to new numbers released on Sunday.

The largest number of cases continues to be in Fairfield County.

Here's a look at the cases by county:

Fairfield County: 1,245

Hartford County: 276

Litchfield County: 87

Middlesex County: 38

New Haven County: 280

New London County: 20

Tolland County: 40

Windham County: 7

Two towns in the state announced their first positive cases of coronavirus on Sunday.

Officials in Ellington said the person with the first confirmed case in their town is 50 to 59 years old.

A woman in North Branford also marks the town's first confirmed case. Town officials said she is between 60 and 70 years old.

On Sunday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that his request for a Major Disaster Declaration for coronavirus response in the state had been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The Major Disaster Declaration unlocks additional federal assistance programs for the state in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Lamont.

The approval means that impacted state agencies and municipalities in all eight of Connecticut's counties will be reimbursed for 75 percent of the costs associated with the response and emergency protective measures for the coronavirus outbreak.