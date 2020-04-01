Coronavirus in CT: Gov. Lamont to Provide Update on State’s Coronavirus Response, Tour SCSU Field Hospital

Governor Ned Lamont will tour a FEMA Field Hospital at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven on Wednesday afternoon.

Lamont will receive a tour of the facility by Major General Fran Evon, Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard.

Following the tour, the governor will hold a press briefing at 3 p.m., which can be viewed here in this article.

Earlier Wednesday, Lamont issued guidance to grocery store customers and employees.

The governor is urging residents to do what they can to keep supermarket employees healthy by staying six feet away from employees and other shoppers, to send only one family member to the store if possible, use credit cards rather than cash if you can, limit contact and, if you choose to wear gloves, properly dispose of them after you leave the store.

Lamont issued an executive order on Tuesday that authorizes the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) to prohibit walk-in visitors at state parks. DEEP also plans to limit parking capacity at some parks to help manage the number of visitors.

State parks remain open, but officials said DEEP is closely monitoring how many people are visiting the parks and when lots become full, parking thresholds may be lowered when necessary.

As of Tuesday afternoon and the latest numbers provided by the Department of Public Health, the governor reporter that Connecticut had more than 3,000 coronavirus cases and 69 deaths related to the disease.

Lamont said Connecticut has the fourth most COVID-19 infections per capita in the U.S., behind New York, New Jersey, and Louisiana.