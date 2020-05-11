Coronavirus in CT: Summer Camps Can Open June 29, But Not Overnight Camps

Summer camps in Connecticut can reopen on June 29 if they follow state guidelines, however overnight camps do not qualify for that phase one reopening, said the governor's chief of staff Paul Mounds.

Mounds clarified Monday overnight camps will not be allowed to reopen in late June and will reopen in a later phase.

The Office of Early Childhood says summer camps can open on June 29 in the state with specific guidance in place. That guidance includes enhanced health screening, limiting group size to no more than 10 children with the camp needing permission to serve more than 30, for employees to wear cloth face masks, to implement hand and respiratory hygiene, develop protocols for intensified cleaning and disinfection, and to implement social distancing strategies.

"This has been a challenging time for families across Connecticut, and we're hoping for some return to normalcy for children and families knowing that summer camps can open for their children in an environment subject to Coronavirus prevention guidance," Connecticut Office of Early Childhood Commissioner Beth Bye said last week.

Additional guidance for camps is expected to be released this week.

The state said summer camps can reopen on June 29 if they following state guidelines that will be released next week.